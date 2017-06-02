New Buses On Display

Guernsey’s new buses are going on public display today.

Two of the shorter and narrower StreetVibe buses are going on public display at the town terminus from half past 3.

The include some innovative features including USB charging ports and the vehicles will eventually have WiFi too.

The first two vehicles have been painted with a red and yellow pattern and the strap-line ‘Celebrate Guernsey’.

Deputy Mark Dorey, Vice-President of the Committee for the Environment & Infrastructure, said:

“The new buses will provide much improved customer comfort, passenger information and vehicle emissions. Selecting the StreetVibe has ensured that the Island benefits from the latest technological developments in the bus industry and the narrowest bus in its class.

The new bus is a result of the level of collaboration and understanding between Wrightbus, staff at Traffic and Highway Services and the bus operator HCT Group/CT Plus Guernsey.”

The first buses will enter into service next week once drivers have completed familiarisation and route training.

The remaining nine buses will be delivered, commissioned and liveried over the next four weeks and will all enter into service by the end of June.