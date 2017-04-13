New Buses On Their Way

New buses will be in service in Guernsey soon.

The StreetVibe buses have been built by Wrightbus Limited, which is based in Northern Ireland.

The new vehicle will have a maximum seated capacity of 31 passengers, just three fewer than the largest of the current fleet, and is some 0.63m shorter and 7cm narrower than the current vehicles.

The replacements are the first of a phased programme which is changing the existing fleet.

The States says the interior of the buses offer a significant improvement over its predecessor, both in terms of passenger comfort and visual appearance with the provision of elegant high-back seats in E-Leather, increased internal head room and the latest internal LED lighting.

Deputy Barry Brehaut, President of the Committee for the Environment & Infrastructure, said:

“This is an exciting time for the local bus service with twelve brand new vehicles entering service and offering significant improvements in customer comfort, passenger information and associated services. Selecting the StreetVibe, built by Wrightbus in Northern Ireland, means that the Island will benefit from the latest technological developments in the bus industry and the narrowest bus in its class.”

It is hoped that the first bus will begin operating on scheduled services from early May, with all twelve vehicles then anticipated by the end of May.