New Chair For Changing Faces

James Partridge is standing down as Chief Executive of the charity Changing Faces.

The Guernsey resident has been at the helm of the national charity since it was founded 25 years ago.

James Partridge founded the charity himself after suffering a disfigurement in a car accident when he was 18.

Mr Partridge and his wife moved to Guernsey in 1979 and he founded the charity in 1992. A post on the Changing Faces website says he wanted to put his own experiences to good use.

Mr Partridge will be stepping down in September. He has said he ‘expects to stay closely connected to Changing Faces in the future and research the potential for the charity to spread its presence internationally’.

The Current Girlguiding Director of Communications, Becky Howitt, will replace Mr Partridge in the role in September.