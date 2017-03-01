New Code Of Conduct Panel Revealed

Four former deputies have been appointed to the Code of Conduct panel which oversees States Members’ behaviour. The Bailiff has appointed a new chair and panel after the previous group’s term of office expired yesterday.

Sir Richard Collas has expressed his thanks to all the retiring members of the Panel. He has offered special thanks to Mr Christopher Day, CBE. Mr Day has been Chairman of the Panel since it formed in 2007.

The following people will now make up the panel:

Chairman

Mrs. Judith Mary Beaugeard

Deputy Chairman

Mr. Allister Hurrell Langlois

Ordinary Members

Advocate Russell Clark

Mr. Peter Leaonard Gillson

Mrs. Sandra Anne James MBE

The Very Reverand John Arthur Guille

Mr. Scott John Ogier

Dame Mary Lesley Perkins DBE

Mrs. Barbara Elizabeth Steer

Mrs. Jennifer Decker Strachan

The new panel will be asked to investigate the behaviour of three deputies immediately, this follows pending complaints against Deputies Mary Lowe, Lyndon Trott and Paul Le Pelley. You can read more on that story here.

The new Chair of the panel, Mrs Beaugeard, is aware of the pending complaints, but is not in a position to release any conclusions yet. We can expect a further press statement in due course.