New Community Partnership With HSC

A new community group has been brought together to help guide health and social services in Guernsey. CareWatch is a partnership between members of the public and the committee for Health and Social Care.

The group will help in the transformation of services here and will help the states better communicate with the public at large. It’s being chaired by Roger Allsop OBE, and consists of the following people:

Aaron Davies, Guernsey Youth Commission and a representative of the Guernsey Youth Forum

Anita Kilby

Charlie Cox, Barnados (the HUB)

David Inglis, Age Concern

Graham McKinley, States of Alderney Representative (Health & Social Care)

Karen Blanchford, Guernsey Disability Alliance

Katherine Adam, Citizen’s Advice Bureau

Rick Lowe

Tanya Martinson

Tracey O’Neill

CareWatch had its first meeting this week.