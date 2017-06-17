New Community Partnership With HSC
17th June 2017
A new community group has been brought together to help guide health and social services in Guernsey. CareWatch is a partnership between members of the public and the committee for Health and Social Care.
The group will help in the transformation of services here and will help the states better communicate with the public at large. It’s being chaired by Roger Allsop OBE, and consists of the following people:
- Aaron Davies, Guernsey Youth Commission and a representative of the Guernsey Youth Forum
- Anita Kilby
- Charlie Cox, Barnados (the HUB)
- David Inglis, Age Concern
- Graham McKinley, States of Alderney Representative (Health & Social Care)
- Karen Blanchford, Guernsey Disability Alliance
- Katherine Adam, Citizen’s Advice Bureau
- Rick Lowe
- Tanya Martinson
- Tracey O’Neill
CareWatch had its first meeting this week.