New Course For Budding Artists

A new community course is now available for artists in Guernsey.

WEA has set up a new collage & mixed media studio starting on Monday.

The course is being run by Liesja Grut who won the 2010 Mourant Ozanne Art prize. She says people will take a lot away from it:

“It’s a chance to create a piece of work, to try out collage and mixed media and to be inspired by artists. Anyone who can get involved – whether you’re want to explore your artistic talent and to look at new possibilities.”

The full course is six lessons long at Les Cotils and costs £65.

You can find more information on how to join in here.