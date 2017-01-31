New Data Regulation Overhaul Next Year

Businesses in Guernsey are being urged to prepare for an overhaul of the data protection law. New legislative changes are set to come into force next year.

The General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) will be enforced to protect the rights of individuals who have their data on record. It’ll be the largest change to the protection of personal data since the 1995 EU Data Protection Directive.

It’s being overseen by the European Parliament and Jersey and Guernsey are working with the European Commission to make sure we fall in line with it.

Emma Martins is the head of the Channel Island Data Protection Regulator, she released this statement:

‘The introduction of GDPR will be transformative for how businesses handle personal data; we are on the verge of huge change in data regulation. To support businesses of all sizes, we will be preparing information and guidance as the law drafting progresses throughout 2017 and are committed to continuing this conversation with businesses.

‘I cannot over emphasise the importance of being prepared for this legislation. I particularly want to stress this to the Islands’ small to medium sized business communities who may not have access to the legal or compliance expertise and resources available to larger organisations. The new regulations are certainly going to up the game in terms of compliance obligations and there is much greater accountability for data controllers and processors. Wherever personal data is involved, whether that is staff, client or any other information relating to individuals, data protection compliance will have to be considered and built in at the beginning of the process and to a more significant and demonstrable degree.’

Both the States of Guernsey and Jersey have committed to having the GDPR incorporated in local law by May 2018.

For more information on how your business may be affected, you can head to this website.