New Dementia Care Home To Open Today

A new specialist dementia care home will begin operating today. The site of the old Greenacres Hotel in St Martins will host the facility, which has been under development since March last year.

Extensive renovations have taken place to provide a safe environment for its residents who should be moving in very soon. It has 47 rooms, with 11 of those being filled today.

It’s hoped it’ll have a positive imp act locally and the Director, Moira Boyd, is expecting more people to arrive in the coming weeks.

‘For the next few weeks we have two or three residents arriving per week. We’ve very excited!’

It follows the open day at the weekend, where members of the public got to have a look around the building and see what it has to offer.