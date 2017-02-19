New Fairtrade Website Launches

A new website has been launched to promote fairtrade in Guernsey.

The Fairtrade Guernsey Steering Group has carried out the work to make it easier for companies to advertise their ethical friendly products.

Treasurer, Phil Soulsby, says it will be a great resource for people to use.

He says: “We’ve got dedicated pages for supporters of fairtrade, so that we can publicise the events that they’re organising.

“We’ve got a product section so we can highlight whenever new fairtrade products become available.

“The website features news and events, as well as special pages for school and church activities.

“The clean and well organised layout allows us to publish a variety of different types of news story in a logical and easy to read fashion.”

The development comes ahead of a fortnight of events, which begin on 27th February.

The new website can be found here