New Fees Schedule For Adult Courses

The Committee for Education, Sport and Culture says it’s committed to providing affordable adult education.

The board’s announced the College of Further Education has had its new schedule of fees agreed to and confirmed.

No course will rise by more than £50 in cost – and the full price list will be published at the end of the month.

Officials say the following cases serve as examples for how the changes will be brought in:

Range of sewing courses (16 hours of teaching time) will increase from £70 to £110 (full cost recovery would be £200),

Digital photography courses (16 hours of teaching time) will increase from £120 to £140 (full cost recovery would be £240)

Birdwatching (24 hours of teaching time) will increase from £80 to £120 for the full course (full cost recovery would be £240)

Introduction to Beekeeping (20 hours of teaching time) would increase from £90 to £130 (full cost recovery would be £214)

RYA Day Skipper (50 hours of teaching time) will increase from £210 to £240 (full cost recovery would be £536)

RESPONSE FROM THE COLLEGE FOR FURTHER EDUCATION

Principal, Louise Misselke, says it’s important they protect a vital service for people in Guernsey:

“I am delighted that we have now finalised the pricing strategy for all our course fees, and Adult Community Learning is part of that work.

The College of Further Education together with our Finance team have been working hard to better understand all the costs incurred within the College and develop an approach to pricing courses which meets the States of Guernsey policy but also importantly offers opportunity for all to engage in learning.

The College is now finalising its Prospectus which will be published on our website and available in hard copy in a number of places around Guernsey very soon. Please do contact us for information about the courses on offer.”

POLITICAL REACTION

President of the Committee for Education, Sport and Culture, Deputy Paul Le Pelley, said:

“We have carefully considered the need to ensure that the College operates as efficiently as possible alongside maintaining the accessibility of these courses which are important to our community.

There will be fee increases for the coming academic year but these will be limited to between £20 and £50 per course and no way near the figures that had previously been suggested by some.

We will still be subsidising the majority of these courses but our losses will be minimised as the College continues to work hard to operate more efficiently and realise savings.

We have a responsibility to ensure that all our services provide value for money and that we operate within the financial limits the Committee is given. These new charges will not mean we are able to recover the full costs of delivering these course over the next year but will go a long way towards reducing the losses.”