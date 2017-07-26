New Festival Planned To ‘Bridge The Gap’ In Sark

A new festival is being planned to ‘bridge the gap’ while the organisers of the Sark Folk Festival take a break.

Next year’s event will instead be called the Sark Summer Festival and is being organised by a new group of people who we believe are all based in Sark.

The event will be held over the weekend of the 6th to the 8th July 2018 and tickets are expected to go on sale in November 2017.

The organisers of this event say it’ll be kept ‘small and family friendly’ covering ‘several genres’ of music including ‘Rhythm, Blues, Reggae, Folk and Country’.

The Sark Folk Festival was launched in 2011 and each year it has been a sell out success, with the website crashing in most recent years when tickets went on sale. There has never been any reported trouble at the event and it has been welcomed by businesses in Sark who worked with the organising committee to provide catering and other services.

In a statement, the organisers of the proposed Sark Summer Festival praised the ‘fantastic, enthusiastic and passionate Guernsey based group that have decided to take a well earned and deserved break’. They say they’ve been ‘reliably informed there is a strong chance the guys will return in 2019’. With that in mind the organisers of the Sark Summer Festival say their event is planned to ‘bridge the gap’.

The new event will be held on a site near La Coupee and will have a similar vibe to the Sark Folk Festival with an ‘exciting mix of melodic music covering several genres’. There will also be food tents, local ales and cider, craft stalls and other activities for adults and children.

The organisers say the Sark Summer Festival will ‘intentionally be kept small and select with Good Music, Good Food, Good People, Good Fun and Good Karma – a real family based festival’.

Anyone who wants to be involved or can offer any help or support can contact the organisers. Those contact details will be posted on line in due course along with other information relating to the event.

The full statement is below: