New Filter To Be Installed

A new filter is due to be painted on the cross roads of the Longfrie and Rue St Pierre today.

It’s being installed on a year long trial basis to see if it can help prevent accidents at the busy junction.

Traffic and Highways Services Operations’ Manager Colin Le Page says it’s proven elsewhere that filters slow drivers down.

”We hope that it will be successful.

”We advise people to take care when they are going through it because there will be a new layout. They need to drive slowly and cautiously, particularly until they get use to the new layout.”

The work will go ahead this morning – weather permitting.

Guernsey Police have previously issued this advice for motorists who are approaching a filter-in-turn:

1. Approach the junction with care and slow down

2. All directions have equal priority.

3. Treat a filter-in-turn as a box junction – therefore you do not enter it unless your exit is clear. Do not sit in a filter blocking someone else’s right of way – if your path isn’t clear – wait outside it and only enter when you exit is clear.

4. If you arrive at the filter at the same time as another vehicle, give way to traffic from your right – as you would when using a roundabout – then filter-in-turn.

5. Indicate your intentions to other motorists.