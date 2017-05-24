New Fish Quotas Ensure Compliance With UK

New quotas are needed to ensure the Bailiwick complies with UK and EU regulations. Deputy Jan Kuttelwascher from the Committee for Economic Development says all involved are keen to make sure the industry is not negatively impacted.

‘They will apply to about half the fishing fleet, because I’m told half the fishing fleet fish for shellfish, which aren’t included at the present time. So it’s only those who fish for three fish; the common sole, ray and cod.’

It’s thought that if the quotas are not properly implemented, the Bailiwick’s fishermen could lose out. The new agreement has been worked out with DEFRA in the UK.

It’ll come into force in October, with the new quotas under public consultation. Deputy Kuttelwascher says it’s important those affected have their say.

‘It’s required to take place and the questions are simple, because one thing we can find out from it is how many fishermen will be impacted on these three types of fish in the short-term. Also, it will be good to find out if they have any ideas on how to implement it.’

You can get involved here.