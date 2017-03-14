New ‘Goodness Gang’ In Town!

There’s a new Goodness Gang in town! Charlie Carrot, Bobby Broccoli, Grace Garlic and the rest of the gang have new friends for young people here to meet.

The Channel Islands Co-Op has revealed a new initiative that will aim to get children out in the garden.

On the 13th of March people will be able to get their hands on the ‘Grow Your Own Goodness Gang’. Mark Cox is the Chief Operating Officer for the Co-Op, he says the original gang proved very popular!

‘The Goodness Gang teddies were so popular and the feedback we had from islanders was that it had encouraged youngsters to view fruit and vegetables differently. We wanted to build on that because as a community retailer, it’s vitally important that we help spread the healthy eating message.’

‘The Goodness Gang Garden will be an interactive approach to educating children and their families about the importance of healthy eating and how easy and fun it is to grow your own herbs and vegetables. We’re sure customers will welcome back the Goodness Gang and we’re looking forward to seeing lots of pictures of healthy plants and delicious meals using the freshest possible ingredients.’

For every £15 spent in any Grand Marche, Locale or En Route you’ll get a seed pot. There are twenty available, including; spinach, cherry tomatoes and cress.