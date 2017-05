New Nature Trail Opens

A special nature trail is due to be officially opened this afternoon.

AFM and GROW Limited have been working on the green space at the KGV, in memory of Dorothy Langlois.

Her son and former Deputy, Allister, says the project was very important to his mother.

He says he is honoured to be fulfilling the wishes of his late mother.

Work on the nature trail started in 2013 and has cost between £15,000 and £20,000.