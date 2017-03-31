New Population Policy To Come In On Monday

Guernsey’s politicians will be watching the impact of Guernsey’s new population laws.

The population management policy was approved by 26 votes to 13 yesterday, following two days of lengthy debates. However deputies backed an earlier amendement saying it will have to be reviewed once it has been introduced which will happen on Monday 3rd April.

Among the changes introduced are:

A required 8 years of residency before anyone has the right to remain

14 years of residency before anyone has the right to return to the island

Birthright for babies born in Guernsey with at least one Guernsey-born parent and grandparent meaning they can leave and return automatically.

There will also be new ‘grandfather rights’ for long term guest workers. Under the new rules guest workers holding short term housing licences will fall into two groups: those with at least 45 months aggregate residence who will now have grandfather rights; and those with less than 45 months residency in the island. For workers who have less than 45 months total residency in the island, when the new law comes into force their current licence will remain valid until expiry. Once it expires, their employer will be able to apply for a short term employment permit and a new application can be made each year until the employee has reached the maximum five years’ residency. Once the five year threshold has been reached, they will have to leave the island.

In a statement the States of Guernsey says:

People currently working in Guernsey on a short-term housing licence, and those on their three month break between short term licences, who have accrued more than 45 months residency by 2 April 2017, will be able to return to the island indefinitely as long as they continue with a nine-months on, three-months off pattern.

This new grandfather rights policy was agreed by the States of Deliberation this week, as a result of an amendment debated when the commencement Ordinance of the Population Management Law was agreed.

Esther Ingrouille, who will head up the new Population Management Office, has said the Population Management team will be trying to make as many businesses and employees as possible aware of this last minute change to the proposed policy:

‘We will be sending a notice to all businesses on our database who have applied for a short-term housing licence during the last year, to make them aware of this change and to ask them to update any employees who meet the new criteria.

It is unclear exactly how many guest workers will now be able to benefit from these new grandfather rights, but it is likely to be several hundreds. The change made by States Members during the debate means that guest workers who have accrued more than 45 months’ residency on short-term licences will be able to keep to their current pattern of working nine months in Guernsey followed by a three month break, for as long as they and their employer want to.’

Letters sent out previously didn’t refer to these new grandfather rights as they were a last minute amendment to the proposed policy.