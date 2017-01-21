New Prosecutor Latest Step In Groves Trial

We spoke to Vic Groves before the latest hearing in the Sarah Groves murder trial today. He doesn’t expect much progress, but a new public prosecutor has been seen as a good step.

The Kashmiri court is due to convene today, with the new prosecutor replacing his predecessor who has been described as immensely ineffective. The Groves family had immense problems contact the previous person.

Mr Groves thinks he had a hand in the changeover.

‘We’ve written to a number of senior people trying to move the case on. One of the recommendations was to remove the current prosecutor and replace him with a special prosecutor. Whether or not that has happened, I don’t know’.

He is waiting to see what difference it’ll make.

‘It’s too early to say. I expect very little will happen straight away, he probably won’t be familiar or really up to speed’.

Dutchman Richard de Wit denies murder.