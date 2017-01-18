New Public Prosecutor Appointed In Groves Trial

A new Public Prosecutor has been appointed in the Sarah Groves murder trial.

Her father has confirmed Syed Maqbool has been appointed to replace the existing Public Prosecutor following ‘significant pressure’. Miss Groves’ family has described his predecessor as ‘immensely ineffective’ and ‘extremely difficult to communicate with’.

The trial in Kashmir has been running for more than three years and this is the third Public Prosecutor to work on the case.

Richard De Wit denies murdering Miss Groves in April 2013 – he is next due in court on Saturday.