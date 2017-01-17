New Shredder Should Prevent Mont Cuet Fires

To prevent anymore fires breaking out at Mont Cuet, a new £330,000 shredder is being bought to replace the old one. The current one broke just before Christmas.

The States of Guernsey had looked into buying a new on next year, but due to the circumstances that purchase has been brought forward.

It should arrive on the 3rd February, with becoming fully operational after staff training on the 6th.

The problem at the moment is a huge backlog of green waste, up to 1,500 tonnes of it. While it waits to be shredded it builds up heat and often bursts into flames. Three fires have been dealt with, the most recent being one yesterday.

States Works is diverting green waste to Longue Hougue to be shredded there to avoid the stockpile at Mont Cuet growing even more.

Yesterday’s fire saw smoke billow across Vale common. Staff at Mont Cuet have spent some time excavating certain areas to stop hot spots from spreading and causing more fires.