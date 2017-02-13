New Unique Children’s Centre For GSY

Bright Beginnings is a new community café being set up at the site of the old St Sampson’s Infants school. It’s being organised by Every Child Our Future in conjunction with the 1001 Critical Days campaign.

The unique children’s centre will allow parents to spend time around their children.

Director, Rachel Copeland, says it’s a very special project.

She says it’ll be a great addition to the island.

Once planning permission is granted the centre should be open in the Spring.