New Vinery Plans Submitted

Another vinery site could be used for industrial purposes.

An application for a change of use has been submitted for Scara Brae Vinery in the Vale.

The plans follow the highly publicised dismissal of a previous application at another derelict vineyard.

Proposals to change the land use at Pulias Vinery were thrown out after a lengthy debate last week.

The possible change to light industry could have helped tradesmen being moved off Fontaine Vinery, but now the same application has now been made for Scara Brae Vinery.

It will be considered by the Development and Planning Authority later this year.

