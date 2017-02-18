New Vinyl Store Opens In Guernsey!

The only dedicated vinyl store in Guernsey opens its doors today! Vinyl Vaughan’s Record Boutique is a passion project created by own Vaughan Davis.

He says he has fond memories of Vinyl from his youth.

‘It has been a lifetime dream of mine to open up a record shop. I remember going into town as a child and there were about six or seven record shops in Guernsey and there was nothing better than buying an album. I used to walk down the high street proudly holding my carrier bag just showing off the fact that I’d bought an album’.

Thousands of CDs and LPs will be available, and the shop will also sell collector’s collections for them! It’ll be used to raise money for Headway and Vale Earth.

It’s on Fountain Street and will open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday & Saturday going forward.

Collectors are welcome to sell, buy, trade and have their albums valued.