New Wind Measuring Device Installed

Research into local wind resources is continuing to be conducted by the States of Guernsey. The Renewable Energy Team have deployed a new LiDAR unit at Chouet – it’s another step towards the possibility of windfarms.

The new piece of kit can record wind speeds at various heights and does it all through remote sensing.

10 m – to match the anemometer

20.5 m – a control height from the manufacturer

54m and 80m – control heights from the supplier and minimum expected height

range of potential offshore wind turbines

160m – the region of the expected tip height of potential offshore wind turbines.

R.E.T Projects Officer, Peter Barnes, says the island is heading towards a more renewable future.

‘If you’re talking about something Guernsey could do in the short to medium term that has a genuine impact on the electricity supply on the island then you’re looking at off-shore wind. This is really an important step to understanding the real resource we have available to the islands.’

