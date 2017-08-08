New Wind Measuring Device Installed
8th August 2017
Research into local wind resources is continuing to be conducted by the States of Guernsey. The Renewable Energy Team have deployed a new LiDAR unit at Chouet – it’s another step towards the possibility of windfarms.
The new piece of kit can record wind speeds at various heights and does it all through remote sensing.
- 10 m – to match the anemometer
- 20.5 m – a control height from the manufacturer
- 54m and 80m – control heights from the supplier and minimum expected height
range of potential offshore wind turbines
- 160m – the region of the expected tip height of potential offshore wind turbines.
R.E.T Projects Officer, Peter Barnes, says the island is heading towards a more renewable future.
‘If you’re talking about something Guernsey could do in the short to medium term that has a genuine impact on the electricity supply on the island then you’re looking at off-shore wind. This is really an important step to understanding the real resource we have available to the islands.’