New York Attack: Eight Dead, More Than A Dozen Injured

Eight people are dead and more than a dozen others are hurt following a terror attack in New York, close to the World Trade Center in Manhattan.

The victims were hit by a truck that went down a cycle path.

The 29-year-old driver then jumped out of the rented vehicle with what turned out to be two fake guns.

He’s in custody in hospital after being shot by police.

The Governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo, says a wide reaching investigation is now underway.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says there’s currently “no evidence to suggest a wider plot” pic.twitter.com/PbsQFFQQkE — Sky News (@SkyNews) October 31, 2017

New York’s mayor says eight people have been killed in the city in “a particularly cowardly act of terror”.

Mayor Bill de Blasio says the incident in New York was “a particularly cowardly act of terror” that killed at least eight people pic.twitter.com/16EGWmjhfi — Sky News (@SkyNews) October 31, 2017

Sky News sources seem to have confirmed the name of the suspect being held in custody.

Sky sources have confirmed the New York attack suspect held in custody is Sayfullo Saipov, 29, from Tampa, Florida pic.twitter.com/cu4VYwO2MR — Sky News (@SkyNews) October 31, 2017

