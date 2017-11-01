New York Attack: Eight Dead, Ten Injured

1st November 2017
(Credit: Sky News)

Eight people are dead and at least ten have been injured following a terror attack in New York, close to the World Trade Center in Manhattan.

The victims were hit by a truck that went down a cycle path.

The 29-year-old driver then jumped out of the rented vehicle with what turned out to be two fake guns.

He’s in custody in hospital after being shot by police.

The Governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo, says a wide reaching investigation is now underway.

New York’s mayor says eight people have been killed in the city in “a particularly cowardly act of terror”.

Sky News sources seem to have confirmed the name of the suspect being held in custody.

Guernsey’s most senior politician has taken to Twitter to say his thoughts are with the victims and their loved ones.

