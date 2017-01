NMC Hearing Continues

The three midwives, facing misconduct charges after their time spent working in Guernsey, will appear before a nursing and midwifery council hearing again today.

All three have been implicated in the death of a baby three years ago.

The head of midwifery services in Guernsey now says services have improved since then.

However Elaine Torrance has confirmed she is happy to discuss concerns with any worried parents to be.