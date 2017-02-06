NMC Hearing Due To Continue

The misconduct hearing of three midwives who used to work in Guernsey is due to resume this morning.

They are all facing charges relating to the death of a baby in the island in 2014.

That incident occurred at Guernsey’s Princess Elizabeth Hospital – and led to a widespread review.

Since then the PEH and the Committee for Health and Social Care has been praised for making a number of improvements.

The hearing was underway at the Nursing and Midwifery Council in London last month but was adjourned until today.