NMC Hearing Opens

Three midwives, who used to work in Guernsey, have appeared before a Nursing and Midwifery Council hearing today.

They are all believed to have been working at the Princess Elizabeth Hospital in 2014 when a baby died. A widespread review of local midwifery services followed, with a number of recommendations being made to improve services.

Subsequent reviews have found those improvements have been made.

The three women appearing before the NMC today have all been charged with misconduct.

The hearing – which could take two weeks – has been adjourned and will continue tomorrow.