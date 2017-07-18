NMC Hearing Resumes In London

A misconduct hearing involving three midwives who used to work at the Princess Elizabeth Hospital is continuing this week.

The three women are appearing before the Nursing and Midwifery Council hearing in the UK, after the death of two babies on Loveridge Ward in 2014.

The misconduct hearing started earlier this year, before being adjourned.

It resumed in London yesterday and is likely to continue this week with the three midwives giving evidence themselves.

They have all been accused of professional errors during the delivery of two babies, including administering drugs without permission from a consultant.

None of the women work at the Princess Elizabeth Hospital anymore and subsequent reviews of the maternity services have shown big improvements.