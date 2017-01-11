NMC Tribunal Due To Continue

The tribunal of three midwives who used to work in Guernsey is due to continue today.

They have all been charged with misconduct following the death of a baby at the Princess Elizabeth Hospital in 2014.

Yesterday’s hearing in London heard concerns were raised following the death of a baby in 2012.

There are now reports that if an investigation had taken place then, the second child’s death could have been avoided.

The Nursing and Midwifery Council’s more recent reviews of Guernsey’s midwifery services have shown improvements.