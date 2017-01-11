No Confidence Motion Debate Today

The Motion of No Confidence in Guernsey’s Committee for Education, Sport and Culture will be debated this morning.

The States will be asked to decide the future of the four remaining Committee members who say they won’t resign – despite concerns they can’t deliver plans for all ability secondary education.

Deputy Emilie Yerby has brought the motion to the States – and speaking to us previously, she said she thinks it will be a very close vote:

Deputy Neil Inder doesn’t think the Motion of No Confidence should have been brought to the States at all and thinks the ESC Committee should have some time to prove they can do the job:

The ESC President, Deputy Paul Le Pelley, declined to comment ahead of the debate.