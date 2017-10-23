‘No Ifs Or Butts’ Campaign Underway

Smokers in Guernsey are being told there are ‘no ifs or butts’ when it comes to littering.

Police officers and parish constables in St Peter Port have joined forces to try and stop people from dropping cigarette butts.

Parish Senior Constable, Dennis Le Moignan, is concerned at what he thinks is a big problem:

“Smokers are the cause of a litter problem in several ‘hotspots’ around St Peter Port, which severely degrades the look and feel of our beautiful town centre when they drop or their butts without thinking twice.

“We have bins for litter, and it’s dangerous if cigarette butts are disposed of with normal litter, so we are trialling a simple and effective solution to try to stamp out unsightly cigarette butts that are needlessly discarded. That way, smokers can do their bit to help keep our island clean.”

PC Gary Ashford from the Neighbourhood Policing Team says it’s important they crack down on those who think they can litter in Town:

“After this initial awareness drive, we will be looking to take action against those whom we catch offending. We hope that smokers will respond positively to this campaign and dispose of their cigarette butts more responsibly without the need for our intervention.

“We want to help people understand that it is a matter of personal responsibility not to litter the streets and with this initiative there is no longer an excuse that there’s nowhere to put them.”