No Liberation Sailings Until 6th November

The Condor Liberation will be out of action until at least Monday 6th November.

A spokesperson has confirmed the damage to the vessel’s water jet system means it can’t sail for nearly two weeks.

Engineers have been trying to fix the problem, but they’ve been unable to get the fast ferry back in service for the busy half term period.

The Condor Rapide is going to cover the UK to Channel Islands route, as well as sailings onto France, whilst repair work continues.

You can read the full statement issued by the ferry operator below.

If you’re due to travel visit the Condor website for more information.

CONDOR CEO ISSUES HALF TERM TRAVEL DISRUPTION APOLOGY

Yesterday afternoon, during a routine dive of Condor Liberation in Guernsey, issues were identified which required more detailed investigation.

Therefore, a comprehensive dive inspection was conducted overnight in Poole and unfortunately damage was detected in the three jet propulsion buckets. These buckets are part of the directional guidance systems and such systems are common to most high-speed ships.

As a result of these technical issues, Condor Ferries cancelled this morning’s sailing between Poole and the Channel Islands and it is necessary to cancel future sailings on the route until 6th November. Condor is implementing a revised schedule in line with published contingency plans to maintain passenger and freight services across its network of routes.

Condor Rapide will now operate cross channel to maintain passenger links between St Malo and the Channel Islands and additionally, between the Islands and Poole. Commodore Clipper will operate her usual services between Portsmouth and the Islands keeping the islands connected and supplied with essential freight, with extra space made available for passenger transport where possible.

Customer care teams are calling and texting affected passengers to help them revise their travel plans: customers have the option to transfer to an alternative service or receive a full refund. Full details of the revised schedule have been published on the company’s website where information can be found on the EU Passenger Regulations and the appropriate claim form.

Paul Luxon, Chief Executive of Condor Ferries, said:

“We are very disappointed that it’s necessary to make these changes and everyone understands how important it is for all our passengers to complete their journeys – especially during Half Term. Immediately after the dive confirmed technical issues, our operations team began to implement our contingency plans at 4am this morning and our customer care team have called in extra staff and opened early at 7.30am.

“We believe that with this plan in place, the overwhelming majority of customers will be able travel on the day they had originally booked. We apologise that these regrettable but vital, changes to our schedule will cause disruption to our passengers.”