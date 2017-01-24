No More Natwest In Alderney

Natwest is closing two Bailiwick branches – including its only one in Alderney.

The St Peter’s branch in Guernsey is the other branch closing after a review of customer habits.

RBS International – which owns Natwest – says it was a difficult decision to close the two Bailiwick branches.

Closing a branch is a difficult decision and one the bank does not take lightly. The bank will be notifying its Alderney customers to make them aware of the closure and the different ways they can still bank with NatWest. The bank is happy to discuss customer concerns in the St Peter and Alderney branch and explore the alternative options available, as well as being able to provide further information.

The Alderney branch will close on the 2nd June while the St Peter’s one in Guernsey will shut on the 28th April. The bank says it is in consultation with the landlord about future occupancy of the St Peter building.

Customers in Guernsey will be able to use other branches at Cobo and in St Peter Port and St Sampson, as well as cash machines across the island including at the St Sampson and Royal Bank Place branches, at Waitrose Admiral Park and the Rohais, on Guernsey’s High Street and at Doyle Motors.

Customers in Alderney will be offered advice on how they can still use Natwest services, but the bank acknowledges some may have to change bank accounts.

For many customers based in Alderney they can continue to use their NatWest account through online and mobile access. The bank appreciates that a number of customers may need a local branch facility for paying in cash, in which case there may be no alternative but to switch to an alternative service provider through the Current Account Switch Service.

Rob Girard, Senior Country Head of RBS International says there won’t be any job losses in Guernsey but there is no comment yet on the situation in Alderney: “Our colleagues in the St Peter branch will be redeployed to other branches in our network. When we take the difficult decision to close a branch we are committed to supporting our colleagues through the change.”