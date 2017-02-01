No US Immigration Fears For Dual National Residents

Anyone in the Bailiwick who is worried they may be affected by President Donald Trump’s travel ban may be reassured.

Deputy Mary Lowe used this morning’s States sitting to speak out about the controversial policy in the United States of America.

People from seven countries, including Yemen and Iran are temporarily unable to travel to the USA.

The President of Guernsey’s Committee for Home Affairs says any people in Guernsey with dual British nationalities with these countries will not be affected.

Deputy Lowe says: ‘we rely on the advice issued by the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, who advise that British nationals who hold dual nationality of any of these countries are not affected by the temporary immigration measures put in place in the US by the Trump administration’.