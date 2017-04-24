Nominations Open For Sure Service Awards

The nomination period for the Sure Customer Service awards has opened. The twelve categories cover a range of business sectors and celebrate great customer service.

A new trophy has been added in memory of the late Sure CEO Eddie Saints as well.

Customer Experience Director, Charlotte Dunsterville, released this statement:

“Eddie was an inspirational leader in our business and we wanted to honour him at the 2017 Customer Service Awards as he was so supportive of the awards and really enjoyed attending last year’s event to present the best business award.

“The addition of the entrepreneurial spirit award in his memory is a great tribute as Eddie was passionate about entrepreneurialism and developing ideas to improve and grow our business. Rewarding those who are innovative and really go the extra mile with a can-do attitude to offer a great customer experience, which is vital for business success, is very appropriate.”

We have until Friday the 9th of June to get our nominations in.

You can pick up a nomination form from numerous places, including; Sure, Co-Op stores, Guernsey Airport, Guernsey Post HQ, Situations Recruitment, Airtel Vodafone, Moores Hotel, B&Q, The Guernsey Chamber of Commerce, Island FM, Lloyds Banks (all branches), Barclays Bank, White D’Or, The OGH Hotel and the Duke of Richmond Hotel.

A ceremony to celebrate the winners will be held on 6th July in Market Square

.