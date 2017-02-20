Normandie 1 Cable Switched On

A new £40 million sub-sea power cable has been switched on ahead of schedule.

Guernsey Electricity’s confirmed the Normandie 1 link, via Jersey, is now in operation.

Asset Management Director, Sally-Ann David, says it’s a big boost to securing the island’s power supplies:

“Guernsey Electricity is focused on providing a reliable service, ensuring security of supply and reducing carbon emissions. Normandie 1 is an important milestone in this ongoing work.

With our existing subsea connections, we can now import up to 95% of our energy demand – which improves our resilience and flexibility as a community. It was a pleasure to work with our colleagues at Jersey Electricity to get Normandie 1 into operation, with Guernsey Electricity jointly funding the £40m programme to manufacture and install the cable.”

Despite the addition of the new link, Mrs David says the island does still need a second option in the future. She’s confirmed they’re continuing to look at possible options:

“Longer term we’re looking at a cable potentially directly from France – which would change our security scenario for the island.”