Novel Focuses On Occupation

The real story of what led up to the Occupation of Guernsey has been rewritten in a new novel.

Written by Tony Brassell, 10 Days One Guernsey Summer, is a fictional novel – based on his family’s story.

Tony says a lot of the details are true but others have been created.

Although he has changed some details and created some extra characters, Tony says the story remains very personal to him:

“When I was young my grandparents told me how they left Guernsey in June 1940 just before the Germans occupied the Island.

That story has been reinforced by my mother who has added some details from her recollections of those traumatic days.

Over the last five years, I have worked to capture those events and turn them into a novel which I hope will record their story for posterity and serve to ensure people never forget how difficult those times were for the people of Guernsey.”

The novel is now available on Amazon, both for Kindle and in paperback.