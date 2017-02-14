Nuclear Incident Communications

The President of the Committee for Home Affairs has released a statement following last week’s fire at the Flamanville Nuclear Power Plant.

You can read about the original incident in full here.

Deputy Mary Lowe has admitted the incident raised some questions and now wants to offer reassurance to people in the Bailiwick. She has admitted that even though the event wasn’t actually a nuclear event, and people in the islands weren’t at risk, social media could have been used to reassure the public quicker.

We’ve been told that if a true nuclear event were to happen, we’d be notified via text message and automated phonecalls. However, the States have chosen in the past not to stock Iodine tablets – which would combat the symptoms of nuclear radiation – as we are not in the evacuation zone and if would not be financially viable.

You can read her full statement in full below:

‘Dear colleagues,

I wanted to take this opportunity to reassure you about plans in place for communicating with the public in the event of a nuclear incident at Flamanville.

However, in the first instance I wanted to explain the circumstances regarding the incident at Flamanville on Thursday. An internationally-recognised Nuclear Event Scale is used to determine the severity of any incident at Flamanville, with point 1 on the scale being a nuclear anomaly and point 7 being a major incident. For context purposes, the incident on Thursday did not enter the scale as it was not a nuclear incident.

Based on the nature of the incident there was no requirement for us to be officially notified, however our colleagues in France chose to do so shortly after 11am. By this time, local radio bulletins were already reporting (having picked up the story from French media) that an incident had occurred but that there was no nuclear risk. We issued a statement to the media confirming the details at 12.30pm.

In hindsight, it has been acknowledged by relevant staff that it would have been helpful to use social media to offer some fast-time initial reassurance that it was not a nuclear incident, with a similar notification sent to States Members. The need to be quick with the release of information clearly has to be balanced with the absolute requirement for anything we issue to be accurate, however we will ensure social media is utilised for such incidents going forward.

In terms of plans in place if there were to be a legitimate nuclear incident, we would receive information very early on from our French colleagues as per our current Memorandum of Understanding. In such an event, the States of Guernsey has an established plan of actions that would be immediately carried out. These include the formation of a Strategic Coordinating Group, supported by the Radiation Advisory Group, to consider the implications and required response.

Further support would be offered by bodies such as RIMNET (Radiation Incident Monitoring Network) and Public Health England to assist in decision making. Additionally, we would if necessary be able to draw on direct UK assistance through the NAIR (National Arrangements for Incidents Involving Radiation) Scheme.

From a communications perspective, if the situation required immediate notification to all residents we have access to a critical communications programme that would allow us to text every mobile in the Bailiwick. This technology would also be able to call every landline and mobile and issue an automated voice message. This action would be carried out via the Joint Emergency Services Control Centre. Please note that, due to data protection legislation, the States of Guernsey would be authorised to utilise this technology in this way only if there was a critical incident.

Additionally, the States of Guernsey has an Emergency Media Plan that would be enacted if a nuclear incident occurred. A ‘cell’ of relevant staff would take the lead in ensuring relevant information was issued to the community via a variety of mediums, including social and traditional media.

I am aware that the subject of iodine tablets has been raised. Please note that French authorities last year took the decision to expand the zone where iodine tablets are issued for use in a nuclear emergency, from 10km to 20km from nuclear power stations. Guernsey is 40km from Flamanville, Sark is 35km, and Alderney is 30km away.

We reviewed the issue of iodine tablets last year following the French decision, and concluded that it wasn’t cost effective to stockpile iodine tablets. By way of comparison, at Fukushima (the second most serious nuclear incident after Chernobyl) the evacuation zone was for anyone within 20km. Official advice for anyone more than 20km away was to shelter indoors and await further guidance.

I hope this serves to reassure you on the response to Thursday’s incident and plans in place should a nuclear incident occur.’