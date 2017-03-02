Nursing Director Struck Off By NMC

A former Guernsey nurse has been struck off.

Jacqueline Gallienne was found to be guilty of misconduct following a hearing at the Nursing and Midwifery Council.

The hearing was convened after the death of a baby in January 2014. Ms Gallienne was the Director of Nursing at the time.

Among the NMC’s findings was a failure to ensure an adequate standard of care was delivered by midwives, drugs being administered inappropriately, scan results being misinterpreted by midwives and a failure to ensure an adequate standard of governance.

Guernsey’s midwifery services were heavily criticised then but a series of subsequent reviews have found improvements have been made.

The full verdict from the NMC can be read here. .