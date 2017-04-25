NUT Conference Informs Local Delegates

The National Union of Teachers Annual Conference has provided local delegates with plenty of food for thought. The event took place in Cardiff over the Easter weekend.

Some of the issues brought up during the eve nt had no relevance for the island, however plenty did. Connie Armstrong and Sean McManus were the two Guernsey delegates chosen to attend the event.

One topic of relevance was the discussion and debate around retention of high quality staff. Unless Guernsey can be seen as an affordable and attractive place to teach we could perhaps face the same level of attrition seen in the UK.

When it came to the topic of Grammar schools, our delegates felt that Guernsey was moving in the right direction. The idea of having Grammar Schools for all was rebutted by Kevin Courtney, the NUT General Secretary, who said: ‘No matter how hard they try, it is not possible for all the teams in the Premiership to be in the top half of the league.’

Discussions about bullying in the profession struck a nerve as well. Our delegates were reminded of how local staff find it hard to report poor practice. They often inform representatives late in the day for fear of losing their jobs. The local NUT is looking forward to working with the Education Department to tackle this.

Finally, the president of the NUT, Louise Regan, was asked to visit Guernsey and she agreed. She will come to the island in May to speak at the NUT AGM here.