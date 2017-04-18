Officials Publish Flares Advice

Authorities are reminding us to make sure we only use flares in an emergency.

The message is being made clear to the public, following a false alarm at the weekend.

Flares are an important safety measure available to those of us out at sea, but a recent case has caused Guernsey Police and the Coastguard some concern.

They got numerous calls from members of the public on Sunday morning, following sightings in the Bordeaux area.

That turned out to not be an emergency situation, but the incident’s led officials to remind us they’re only to be used in an urgent case.

As we head towards the summer and a busy boating season, the advice is to not let them off unless you need to, or if that happens accidentally, contact the Coastguard immediately.

A Guernsey Police spokesperson issued the following statement:

“Reports of flare sightings are always taken seriously and we thank the members of the public who reported the flare. With the approach of summer and the busy boating season it is, perhaps, a timely reminder that flares and other maritime distress signals must only be used in distress situations. The inappropriate use of flares can potentially tie up valuable resources and distract attention from a genuine emergency. The deliberate misuse of equipment provided for safety could constitute a criminal offence. If you activate a flare in error contact Guernsey Coastguard immediately to avoid any confusion.”

