Ophelia Winds Lead To Liberation Cancellations

Condor’s had to cancel today’s fast ferry sailings between the UK and the Channel Islands.

The ferry operator says the strong winds from the remnants of Hurricane Ophelia means conditions in the English Channel are set to be outside the Liberation’s legal limits.

If you’re due to travel please contact Condor.

The Bailiwick’s set to avoid the worst of the predicted stormy weather though, which is due to hit parts of the UK and the Republic of Ireland the hardest.

Ireland’s been put on red alert – meaning a potential danger to life – with winds of up to 85 miles per hour forecast for the Republic and Northern Ireland.

Winds in the Bailiwick could reach up to Force 6 or 7, but conditions today are expected to be mainly fair.

However, Guernsey Met says the warm air from the ex-hurricane gave us the warmest October night locally in six years.