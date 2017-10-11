Organisations Raise Awareness Of Mental Health

Charities and companies have been working together to raise awareness of mental health issues.

They held an open day yesterday at the Oberlands Centre to mark World Mental Health Day.

Organiser and Recovery and Wellbeing Worker, Debbie Dorey, told us mental health is just as important as physical health:

“We looked up on the internet and found out that the theme is mental health in the workplace. It’s all about educating people to think about their mental health as well as their physical health.”

#WorldMentalHealthDay2017 #cakeandtalk Health and Social Care department Cake & Talk event today until 4pm, Oberlands! pic.twitter.com/JqNR2FPmYN — Guernsey Mind (@GuernseyMind) October 10, 2017

Debbie says support is available for those who need it:

“There’s lots out there. It’s about getting out there and being with other people, talking to other people, talking to your family. Don’t bottle it up. Go out and ask for help if you need it, that’s the most important thing.”