Orthopaedic Patients Could Be Sent To UK

Patients waiting for orthopaedic surgery could be sent to the UK for quicker treatment. While there are on-going delays in Guernsey, the most complex cases will be referred elsewhere.

The MSG and HSC have released the following statements:

Dr Peter Rabey – Medical Director

“HSC and MSG have worked together to identify the more urgent and complex cases and we have liaised with tertiary centres in the UK to send those patients to them for their operations. There is still a lengthy wait in the UK, but at least they are now in the system and we hope that this will bring forward their expected operation date.”

Dr Steve Evans – MSG Chairman

“Over the years, we have expanded the complexity of surgery that our consultants are able to provide on-island and this has caused an increase in demand and hence a backlog has built up. However, the number of orthopaedic surgeons will increase to a total of four in June and we expect this will help us to balance the workload.”