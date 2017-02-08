Paedophile Scout Leader Jailed For Life

A prolific paedophile, who used to live in Guernsey, has been jailed for life.

Mark Frost admitted 45 charges at London’s Old Bailey last week and was today told he will serve a minimum of 16 years in prison.

His case was described as one of the most serious to go before the Old Bailey with victims in the UK and Thailand, while authorities believe there will be many more victims who haven’t yet come forward.

He has also been known previously as Andrew Tracey and lived in Guernsey between 1967 and 1972 when he was a Scout leader, and again between 1998 and 2002.

No local victims have come forward saying they’ve been abused so far, but Guernsey Police are urging anyone concerned to contact them directly on 725111 or the dedicated hotline set up by the NSPCC on 0800 328 0904.

Now 70, Frost is a retired teacher from England, who used to live in Guernsey, spent time in Thailand and most recently had been in Europe. He attacked two boys at a school in Worcestershire in the 1980s and 90s, before moving to Thailand – where he abused impoverished children. He skipped bail in the country before being tracked down in Spain last year.

Andy Brennan from the UK’s National Crime Agency says the national authorities believe he may have assaulted many more children:

I need people to come forward to paint a picture about what he has been like within education, within the Scouting Association or any other areas where people can come forward to say I need to tell you about something that has happened either with me, or someone I know in the past.

I’m hoping that if somebody has not had the confidence in the past to come forward, and that confidence may have been eroded for a number of reasons, but I would hope they would now have the confidence to come forward and say I’ve got something to tell you about that happened in years gone by.

Any local victims are encouraged to contact either:

Guernsey Police directly by calling 725111

OR

The dedicated NSPCC helpline that has been set up on 0800 328 0904.

This helpline is managed by trained NSPCC staff who are skilled in talking to and responding to victims of non-recent sexual abuse and is a pathway for victims to access support and safeguarding services.