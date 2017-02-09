Paedophile Victims Urged To Come Forward

The NSPCC is urging any other victims of a paedophile scout leader, who used to live in Guernsey, to come forward.

70 year old Mark Frost was sentenced to life behind bars yesterday, after admitting abusing dozens of boys in England and Thailand.

He used to be known as Andrew Tracey, and volunteered in the Scouts when he lived in Guernsey between 1967 and 1972.

Jon Brown from the NSPCC says they want any other victims to come forward:

“Frost fits a classic profile of a predatory paedophile. We’ve set a helpline to offer support – if anyone’s got any concerns or information they want to tell us, please do so.”

Matt Sutton from the National Crime Agency says it’s believed there could be more victims and it’s known he was a scout leader when he lived in Guernsey in the late 60s and early 70s:

“It’s very likely more victims may come forward. He was a sexual predator who used his influence and position to groom those who were vulnerable.”

Any local victims are encouraged to contact either:

Guernsey Police directly by calling 725111

OR

The dedicated NSPCC helpline that has been set up on 0800 328 0904.

This helpline is managed by trained NSPCC staff who are skilled in talking to and responding to victims of non-recent sexual abuse and is a pathway for victims to access support and safeguarding services.