Pair Brave The Shave For Charity

Two mental health care workers in Guernsey have been fundraising by having their heads shaved.

STAR worker, Adam Clayton and Recovery and Wellbeing Nurse, Yvette Strudwick both wanted to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support and L’vair, which is a local mental health charity.

Yvette and Adam arranged for Vicky who works at the New Road Hair Salon to meet them at the Oberlands Centre to give them their new looks.

A crowd of colleagues, family and friends gathered to watch the pair have their heads shaved.

Adam brought the idea up with his colleague after seeing the ‘Brave the Shave’ campaign run by Macmillan.

He described the event as a ‘nerve-racking’ but enjoyable experience.

Yvette says the local charity is hoping to fund a ‘community cafe’ which will give people ‘a place to go’ for support and to raise awareness of mental health challenges within the community.

You can donate by going to Adam Clayton’s page on JustGiving.com.