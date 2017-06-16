Pan Island Sporting Contest Today

16th June 2017
Table Tennis is on today's agenda for the Channel Island politicians

Table Tennis is on today’s agenda for the Channel Island politicians

A number of Guernsey deputies are in Jersey to face the island’s politicians, in a special sports day.

The annual competition is back for another year, with both sides playing petanque and table tennis.

Last year they were all in Guernsey for a cricket match, but this year’s the plans have changed.

The team list for our island is as follows:

  • Deputy Mary Lowe
  • Deputy Michelle Le Clerc
  • Deputy Heidi Soulsby
  • Deputy Paul Le Pelley
  • Deputy Shane Langlois
  • Deputy Dawn Tindall
  • Deputy Rob Prow
  • Deputy Joe Mooney
  • Deputy Lester Queripel
  • Deputy Marc Leadbeater

Their opponents will include Jersey’s Sports Minister, Constable Steve Pallett, who’s in good spirits:

“It is always competitive – the cricket was always competitive! I think we’ll do quite well – we’ve got a few of our members who play petanque quite regularly.

We also have a secret weapon in Senator Paul Routier – who is an island table tennis champion.”

At the end of the day, Jersey’s Lieutenant-Governor will be giving out a number of special trophies.

Share this story: