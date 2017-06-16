Pan Island Sporting Contest Today
A number of Guernsey deputies are in Jersey to face the island’s politicians, in a special sports day.
The annual competition is back for another year, with both sides playing petanque and table tennis.
Last year they were all in Guernsey for a cricket match, but this year’s the plans have changed.
The team list for our island is as follows:
- Deputy Mary Lowe
- Deputy Michelle Le Clerc
- Deputy Heidi Soulsby
- Deputy Paul Le Pelley
- Deputy Shane Langlois
- Deputy Dawn Tindall
- Deputy Rob Prow
- Deputy Joe Mooney
- Deputy Lester Queripel
- Deputy Marc Leadbeater
Their opponents will include Jersey’s Sports Minister, Constable Steve Pallett, who’s in good spirits:
“It is always competitive – the cricket was always competitive! I think we’ll do quite well – we’ve got a few of our members who play petanque quite regularly.
We also have a secret weapon in Senator Paul Routier – who is an island table tennis champion.”
At the end of the day, Jersey’s Lieutenant-Governor will be giving out a number of special trophies.