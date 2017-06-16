Pan Island Sporting Contest Today

A number of Guernsey deputies are in Jersey to face the island’s politicians, in a special sports day.

The annual competition is back for another year, with both sides playing petanque and table tennis.

Last year they were all in Guernsey for a cricket match, but this year’s the plans have changed.

The team list for our island is as follows:

Deputy Mary Lowe

Deputy Michelle Le Clerc

Deputy Heidi Soulsby

Deputy Paul Le Pelley

Deputy Shane Langlois

Deputy Dawn Tindall

Deputy Rob Prow

Deputy Joe Mooney

Deputy Lester Queripel

Deputy Marc Leadbeater

Their opponents will include Jersey’s Sports Minister, Constable Steve Pallett, who’s in good spirits:

“It is always competitive – the cricket was always competitive! I think we’ll do quite well – we’ve got a few of our members who play petanque quite regularly.

We also have a secret weapon in Senator Paul Routier – who is an island table tennis champion.”

At the end of the day, Jersey’s Lieutenant-Governor will be giving out a number of special trophies.