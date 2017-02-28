Pancake Sale For Cheshire Home Today

The Guernsey Cheshire Home will be selling pancakes and other sweet treats at the Town Church today.

The fundraising effort marking Shrove Tuesday is being held between 11am and 2pm on the 28th February with all of the money raised going to the home.

The Guernsey Cheshire Home is funded entirely by charitable donations with the residents paying what they can. The residents all have serious physical disabilities such as multiple sclerosis, spinal injuries, strokes and motor neurone disease. By living in the Cheshire Home they maintain their independence enabling them to make their own life choices.

There is more information on today’s pancake event on the Guernsey Cheshire Home Facebook page.